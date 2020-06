Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the New York Giants has been moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The Packers’ three other preseason games remain at the previously announced times.

In early May, the NFL confirmed the Packers’ 2020 schedule.

