GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers will see a new president and CEO in 2025. Current president and CEO Mark Murphy announced in his monthly newsletter that he will be retiring on July 13, 2025, when he turns 70.

Murphy said in response to a fan’s question that as part of the Packers’ board members policy, they go into emeritus status when a member turns 70. Murphy will retire when that happens and says the organization has already started plans to find his successor.

He went on to say he plans to make the last three years of his term as Packers president and CEO very successful, with multiple Super Bowls.