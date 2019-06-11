Packers safety Josh Jones returns for mandatory minicamp

Packers safety Josh Jones reported for the first day of mandatory minicamp, after skipping voluntary OTAs last week.

“I’m here,” Jones said. “Which means I’m a Green Bay Packer correct? Which means you report to mandatory minicamp, which in the CBA rules is mandatory, which means you show up correct? Okay.”

Even though he was at minicamp, Jones did not practice. The safety was held out because of a hamstring injury he sustained during off-season workouts.

After reports surfaced that Jones wanted to be traded, he was again asked today where things stand between himself and the Packers brass.

“That’s out of my control,” Jones said. “Those conversations are left up to my agent… if you want to talk to my agent, if you want to talk to Brian (Gutekunst) about that, you know you can speak to him about that.”

“I think it’s more about what our team desires,” Gutekunst said. “Right now we’re kind of working through that, but he’s a very talented player. He’s shown that on the field at times. We’ll go along and see where it goes.”

The former second-round pick and third-year player has seen his playing time slip since his rookie year, where he started seven games. Jones has started only 12 games in his two years in Green Bay. In the off-season, general manager Brian Gutekunst signed former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos to a four-year deal in free agency and also moved up to draft safety Darnell Savage. Jones said he understood those defensive moves, but where does he fit in now with the Packers defense?

“He can fill a lot of roles you know, especially in (Mike) Pettine’s defense,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re going to play multiple defensive backs and put these guys all over the place. He’s a talented young player that I think can help us.”

“I mean I’m a fantastic player that can do a lot of things, you know, that can help a defense,” Jones said. “You know I’m confident in my abilities in what I can do. I stand ten toes on what the good Lord blessed me with.”