GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the offensive line questions have been answered with the Packers second round pick. The Green and Gold selected Josh Myers, a center out of Ohio State with the 62nd pick of the draft.

Myers was the runner-up for the Rimington Trophy, given to college football’s top center. He can also play guard as he did for four years in high school.