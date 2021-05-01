Packers select Isaiah McDuffie and Kylin Hill with the final two picks of the draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Isaiah McDuffie #55 of the Boston College Eagles and Deon Jones #5 tackle Kyren Williams #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More defensive depth for the Green and Gold as they take Isaiah McDuffie, a linebacker out of Boston College with the 220th pick of the NFL Draft. For the offense, it’s running back Kylin Hill out of Mississippi State with the 256th pick.

Hill is a shifty, powerful running back who can make defenders miss and has a gear to take it the distance. He’s fumbled just once in 481 career touches.

Isaiah McDuffie led BC and ranked fifth in the nation with 107 tackles in 2020. He had a career-best 16-tackle performance vs. No. 2 Notre Dame.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set