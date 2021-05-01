Packers select Isaiah McDuffie and Kylin Hill with the final two picks of the draft

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Isaiah McDuffie #55 of the Boston College Eagles and Deon Jones #5 tackle Kyren Williams #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More defensive depth for the Green and Gold as they take Isaiah McDuffie, a linebacker out of Boston College with the 220th pick of the NFL Draft. For the offense, it’s running back Kylin Hill out of Mississippi State with the 256th pick.

Hill is a shifty, powerful running back who can make defenders miss and has a gear to take it the distance. He’s fumbled just once in 481 career touches.

Isaiah McDuffie led BC and ranked fifth in the nation with 107 tackles in 2020. He had a career-best 16-tackle performance vs. No. 2 Notre Dame.