Packers sign Lowry to contract extension

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 11: Dean Lowry #94 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates during the 1st half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they have signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a contract extension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports the deal is for 3-years, $20.325 million dollars.

Lowry played in all 16 games in 2018 and made eight starts. He set career highs in tackles (57), solo tackles (39), sacks (three) and passes defensed (four) while also registering the first forced fumble of his career.

Lowry best performance came back in 2017 vs. Tampa Bay when he earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Lowry posted four tackles (all solo), a sack, a QB pressure and a QB hit, and registered his first career TD after recovering a QB Jameis Winston fumble forced by DL Kenny Clark at the Green Bay 38 late in the second quarter and returning it 62 yards. He became just the seventh Green Bay player (since 1982) to register a sack and a defensive TD in the same game.

Lowry was drafted out of Northwestern in the fourth round by the Packers in 2016. He has proven to be very durable having only missed one game in his first three years. In three seasons, he has registered 105 tackles (69 solo), seven sacks, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.