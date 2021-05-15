Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after rookie mini camp try out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Add another arm to the quarterback room for the Packers. Quarterback Kurt Benkert announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon he’s signed with the Green and Gold.

Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was waived on September 1 and then signed to the practice squad the next day. He was waived from the Falcons on February 18, 2021.

The Packers also added Blake Bortles as a quarterback earlier in the week.

The quarterback for the Packers is now Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.

