Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after rookie mini camp try out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Add another arm to the quarterback room for the Packers. Quarterback Kurt Benkert announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon he’s signed with the Green and Gold.

The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. @packers ✍🏻



I’m so thankful. pic.twitter.com/L2W7laiR44 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 15, 2021

Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was waived on September 1 and then signed to the practice squad the next day. He was waived from the Falcons on February 18, 2021.

The #Packers have signed QB @KurtBenkert after a strong showing at rookie minicamp. He made some solid throws from what I saw today: pic.twitter.com/ywxm5ZPXtc — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) May 15, 2021

The Packers also added Blake Bortles as a quarterback earlier in the week.

The quarterback for the Packers is now Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.