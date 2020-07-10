Packers sign sixth-round pick Hanson

Oregon offensive lineman Jake Hanson (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers signed the eighth of their nine draft picks Thursday with the addition of sixth-round selection Jake Hanson, a center out of the University of Oregon.

A four-year starter for the Ducks, Hanson led the way to Oregon’s 16th ranked scoring offense in 2019. The Eureka, California, native started 49 games over his Oregon career.

Hanson stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 303 pounds, looking to provide immediate depth to Green Bay’s offensive line.

The Packers have now signed all but one draft pick, third round tight end selection Josiah Deguara out of Cincinnati.

