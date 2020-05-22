Packers ST coordinator Shawn Mennenga talks virtual offseason, rule changes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thumbing through the list of proposed NFL rule changes each year, there’s always a few that raise some eyebrows.

This year, the biggest one involved special teams.

The league is proposing a change to the onside kick rule that would eliminate the need for teams to try a low-probability kick – or multiple kicks – to try and mount a comeback.

The rule change would instead put the responsibility on the offense to gain 15 yards in one play, a change that chips away at special teams’ role in game preparation.

Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga offered his thoughts on the prospective rule changes and discussed his unit’s improvements in a Zoom call with reporters Friday. Below is a rundown of what he had to say.