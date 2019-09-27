Packers suffer first loss of the season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV)— The Eagles came into Lambeau Field a bit desperate with a 1-2 record and flew out of Green Bay with a 34-27 win over the previously undefeated Packers. Davante Adams had a career night with 10 catches for 180 yards which ended up being his single-game best but had to leave the game with a turf toe injury. Green Bay jumped out to a 10-0 lead but had a scare when RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, following a helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Derek Barnett which he as flagged for on the first offensive play of the game.

Aaron Jones scored the first touchdown of the game and the Packers added a field goal but the Eagles punched right back with a pair of scores to take the lead. Carson Wentz hooked up with Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert that put the Eagles up by 14-13.

An Aaron Rodgers fumble led to a Jordan Howard touchdown with just under two minutes to go, but Rodgers was able to lead the Packers downfield with under 30 seconds left and he found Geronimo Allison for a score that would lead to a 21-20 margin at halftime.

In the 2nd half, the Packers got the ball first but were unable to capitalize and the Eagles marched right down the field. Wentz found Howard for a 20-yard score and the Eagles went for a 2-point conversion but failed to convert making it 27-20 midway through the third quarter.

The Packers tied it up when Rodgers hooked up with Jimmy Graham on a 14-yard score to make it 27-27, but Philadelphia kept the ball moving and when Howard scored his 3rd TD of the game, the Eagles were up 34-27.

Green Bay was able to get into the red zone twice late in the 4th quarter after very long drives, but after being at the 1 yard, they had 4 straight incompletions. And then with under 30 seconds to go. Rodgers slant pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was tipped into the air and the Eagles Nigel Bradham picked it off to preserve the victory for Philadelphia who improved to 2-2, while the Packers fall to 3-1. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the loss,

“It was a hard-fought game obviously it was one that came down to the ball and we talk about it all the time. I think thus far we had won every game and we had won the turnover margin. And in this game, we were minus two and that’s not going to get it done in this league.”