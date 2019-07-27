Packers Training Camp Report 7-27-19

The Packers strapped on shoulder pads for the first time in 2019 as they took the field for the third practice of training camp.

Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) and DL Fadol Brown (calf) were new additions to the injury report on Saturday. LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), K Mason Crosby (calf) and S Darnell Savage (wisdom teeth) remained out.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was held out of practice on Saturday for veteran rest. Quarterback Tim Boyle was absent due to a personal matter.

News & Notes: Geronimo Allison was able to take a score on a slant route from the slot early in the first team period. Allison finished the day with two scores in team periods against the Packers defense.

The best defensive play in team periods came from defensive back Tramon Williams. The veteran of the Packers secondary was able to knock the ball away at the last second from TE Jimmy Graham in the back of the endzone to save a touchdown.

In the final period of the day, the first string offense scored three straight plays in the red zone. Aaron Rodgers connected with RB Aaron Jones, TE Robert Tonyan, and Graham for the three scores against the first string defense.

Sam Ficken made all four field goals between 25 and 37 yards against no rush on Saturday. Ficken has made six out of eight kicks in camp with Mason Crosby watching from the sidelines.

At an hour and 42 minutes, Saturday’s practice was the shortest thus far in training camp.

One of the noticeable changes this year under new head coach Matt LaFleur is the amount of red zone periods the team is using early in training camp. Following practice LaFleur said they’ve went with more red zone periods to shorten the field and save players’ legs early in camp.

On Sunday the Packers will hold their first full pad practice of training camp.

The Packers were awarded running back Darrin Hall off waivers from the Bengals, and waived rookie guard Larry Williams in a corresponding roster move.

They said it: Head coach Matt LaFleur on cleaning up pre-snap penalties, and practice tempo: “We have got to be more disciplined. There’s no doubt about it. There were way to many pre-snap penalties. Also as a team our sense of urgency, there’s room for growth there. Getting in and out of the huddle, the tempo with the motions, from a defensive perspective just the communication pre-snap. So there’s a lot of room for improvement there.”

Tramon Williams on his 13th NFL training camp: “I mean I’ve been through two-a-days man. You got to understand that. This practicing once a day, it’s easy man. I just really love the game. I do it for the people don’t do it, for the people that can do it but don’t have the chance to do it. You consider all those things and now that your blessed to play this game.”