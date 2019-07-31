Packers Training Camp Report: 7-31-19

The Packers returned to the Ray Nitschke Field for the 6th time during training camp in what was the longest practice so far, clocking in at about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Injury Report: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness) was a new addition to the injury report Wednesday. T Jason Spriggs (trapezius) K Mason Crosby (calf), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf) remained out.

News & Notes: Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage (wisdom teeth) made his training camp debut. Savage was working with the first-team during early walk-through’s, but gave way to Raven Greene for the team periods as the Packers ease the first round pick back into action.

The first skirmish of training camp took place when Josh Jones tackled RB Tra Carson down to the ground after it appeared Carson lowered his head to bowl over CB Tony Brown. Jones was on the sideline the rest of the day, and Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed after practice he has a zero-tolerance policy for that kind of thing at camp.

6th round pick Dexter Williams was thrown into the proverbial fire today with Jones and Williams both out with hamstring injuries. Aaron Rodgers could be seen talking over route-running with the first year back after a team period.

Green Bay worked the two-minute drill for the first time this training camp. The first-team period ended with one of the best offensive plays of camp so far when Rodgers connected on a 34-yard TD to a diving Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Scantling was covered by Jaire Alexander, and their was some discussion about possible offensive pass interference on the play.

They said it: Matt LaFleur on what he said to Josh Jones after the first “fight” of training camp: “I told him to get out at that particular moment. That’s not what we want to be about. We want to take care of our teammates, We are a team. I don’t want to tackle. We are in a thud situation. It’s one thing if a guy knows he’s about to be tackled, it’s another when a guy is being tackled and he’s not necessarily expecting it. I think that leads to injuries.”

Matt LaFleur on extra-curricular activity and fighting in camp: “We’re going to have a zero-tolerance policy on that.”

RB Dexter Williams on increased opportunities: “I think I did great with the 1’s today. It definitely makes me even more hungry to be out there with them. I want to continue to be out there with them so I’m working my butt off right now, and I just want to show the guys that they ask for.”

S Darnell Savage on making his training camp debut: “I really love football so just to be back out there with my teammates, I love these guys too, so it’s a great feeling. I don’t really feel behind because even though I haven’t been out there on the field, I’ve still been getting my mental reps and making sure I’m up on everything.”

