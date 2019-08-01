Packers Training Camp Report: 8-1-19

The Packers hit the field for the 7th practice on training camp Thursday.

Injury Report: LB Curtis Bolton exited practice with an illness. Safety Mike Tyson was excused for a personal matter. There were no new injuries to report. RB Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness), T Jason Spriggs (trapezius) K Mason Crosby (calf), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf) remained out.

News & Notes: The Packers were not in pads, which appears to be the new routine every three days.

Thursday’s was the shortest of training camp so far, clocking in at 1-hour 34-minutes.

Most of practice was at walk-through speed. In something you don’t see every day, the Packers even worked two-minute situations at half-speed.

Safety Josh Jones was back on the field a day after being thrown out of practice for tackling a teammate and nearly starting a fight.

After being claimed Wednesday, new Packers LB Markus Jones was on the field wearing #59

He said it: Matt LaFleur on Thursday’s light workload: “When you go three hard days in a row, you’re more susceptible to injuries. So we went hard yesterday, dialed it back today, did more above the neck stuff, and then tomorrow we’ll get after it pretty good.”

LaFleur on Family Night: I’m excited about the opportunity. I’m excited to see how the young guys respond to that environment. The intensity level I’m sure is going to get ramped up a little bit. It will be a good dress rehearsal for what’s to come a week from today.”

Aaron Rodgers on Mike Daniels signing with NFC North rivals Detroit: “Obviously there was a lot of interest in him because he’s a fantastic player. No we’re going to see him a couple times. Mike is a great locker room guy, and obviously still has a lot left in the tank. I’m happy for him and his opportunity. I think Mike will be pretty amped for those two matchups.”

Aaron Rodgers on if mental work of training camp is just as important as on the field when learning a new offense: “I hope so because we are in those meetings for a long time. We’re in the meeting room for a good amount of time. The key is mental reps. Training camp is tough physically for just about everyone except the kickers and the quarterbacks. The mental part is also a grind when it’s a new system, and I think our guys are picking it up pretty good.”

