Packers Training Camp Report 8-10-19

The Packers returned to the practice field Saturday for the first time since defeating Houston 28-26 in the preseason opener.

Injury Report: FB Danny Vitale (calf) and CB Kabian Ento (hamstring) left practice with injuries. DL Kingsley Keke (quad) LB Oren Burks (Chest), and FB Malcolm Johnson (groin) were new additions to the injury report. CB Josh Jackson (foot), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), OLB Preston Smith (back), and C Corey Linsley (biceps) returned to practice. RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), WR Trevor Davis (stinger) and CB Kevin King (hamstring) are among the key players still sidelined from previous practices.

News & Notes: CB Josh Jackson practiced for the first time in training camp, participating only in individual drills.

Aaron Jones was also held to individual work in his return after missing a handful of practices with what he describes as “tightness” in his hamstring. Jones said it’s something he would have played through during the season.

WR Jake Kumerow continues to impress while playing through a jammed pinky finger, catching a 65-yard touchdown from Tim Boyle.

RT Bryan Bulaga was given his 4th rest day during camp so far. For the first time in Bulaga’s absence, RG Billy Turner was the first man up to replace him at tackle.

Mason Crosby was 5-for-5 on field goals Saturday, while Sam Ficken was 3-for-5.

The Packers announced after practice they released WR Jawill Davis.

They said it: RB Aaron Jones on the precautionary approach to his hamstring tightness: “I mean I wanted to be out there everyday, but I mean it’s a long season, so I appreciate it. I appreciate the rest and as a running back you take a lot of pounding, so I’m not against those.”

Head Coach Matt LaFleur on having to practice without a FB after Vitale went out: “Hey, you’re going to face some adversity at some time, and you can’t blink, you just have to move on and handle that accordingly. That’s life in this league, right?”

Ibraheim Campbell on returning to Packers: “Definitely a comfort level knowing what you’re stepping into, so that was definitely working in my favor and made it an easy decision in that respect. I think I left a great impression with these guys, and I guess they were appreciative enough to give me another opportunity.”

Billy Turner on if he prefers guard or tackle: “To be honest with you, no. I don’t really have a favorite position. Wherever I can help the team, I will help the team. It doesn’t matter if I’m at tackle or at a guard position. Whatever is going to be most successful for us to win.”