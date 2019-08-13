Packers Training Camp Report 8-13-19

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as well as the rest of the starters, will play on Thursday against the Ravens. That was the big news as the Packers wrapped up their final open practice ahead of their trip to Baltimore.

Injury Report: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and TE Evan Baylis (calf) both returned to practice after missing on Sunday. Josh Jones was present at practice but not participating on Tuesday due to an illness.

FB Danny Vitale (calf), CB Kabian Ento (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (pectoral), FB Malcolm Johnson (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), WR Trevor Davis (stinger) and CB Kevin King (hamstring) are among the key players still sidelined from previous practices.

News & Notes: Head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice that quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the starters will play about “a quarter or so” against the Ravens on Thursday. It will be the first game action for Rodgers in LaFleur’s new system.

On Tuesday the highlight of the day for Rodgers came on a 3rd and long during the two minute drill period. Rodgers went up to Davante Adams in double coverage and the Packers number one receiver was able to haul in the grab for a first down. Unfortunately for the offense the drive stalled after David Bakhtiari was called for holding Rashan Gary on fourth down.

Prior to practice general manager Brian Gutekunst said linebacker Oren Burks’ injury may not be as bad as previously believed. Burks told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would not need surgery after getting a second opinion from a specialist and the pectoral injury should be able to heal on it’s own.

Running back Aaron Jones participated in team periods for the first time since returning from hamstring tightness.

New fullback Tommy Bohanan made his Packers debut at practice on Tuesday.

A helicopter hovered over Packers practice on Tuesday while they were in team periods. After practice Matt LaFleur joked that it’s a “no fly zone” when jokingly asked if it could be the Bears checking out practice.

There was some controversy on the final play of practice. Quarterback Manny Wilkins broke out of the pocket and found Teo Redding for a 16 yard touchdown on fourth down. The defense celebrated a sack by Marcus Porter, while the offense celebrated the touchdown. LaFleur said during his media availability afterwards that it would probably be ruled a sack.

They said it: Aaron Rodgers on what he’s looking for in his first preseason game of the year: “Healthy. Efficiency. Communication sorted out the right way with the plays. Coming in and the delivery to the line and adjustments to the plays. I feel comfortable, but we’re going to have to handle a lot because they have a great scheme and they bring a lot of different things at you.”

Matt LaFleur on full contact practices (Packers had 20+ missed tackles against Houston): “In today’s NFL there are very few guys who are going to bring guys to the ground, and have a bunch of tackling practices, full contact. So, you’ve got to get it in the drill work. I mean we stress it, and we drill it. You’ve got to drill it every day. How we operate is really not much different than how we operated with the Titans.”

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on J’Mon Moore: “We all know J’Mon can play. He’s very talented, and he’s very hard on himself, as he should be because this game is all about production. No one wants to see a guy not produce. Especially a guy that talented. We all lift him up and give him words of encouragement, but he also knows it’s a business and that he has to go out and perform at a high level all the time. Just having a guy like that who’s hard on himself, you don’t have to say much, because he knows what he has to do.”

Rodgers on his relationship with LaFleur: “We have a great line of communication, but I’m not sitting out here wishing. I wish you just knew. I don’t care. I don’t need to go out and prove to anybody how great Matt and I are getting along or him standing up there saying how great it’s been. Look we’re having a great time, we’re communicating and the conjecture is for click-bait news stories you guys can put on your websites.”