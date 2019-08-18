Packers Training Camp Report 8-18-19

Aaron Rodgers sat out and Jimmy Graham left early with a finger injury as the Packers held their second to last public training camp practice.

Injury Report: The big news of course is quarterback Aaron Rodgers sitting out on Sunday due to back tightness. Just last Thursday’s preseason game against the Ravens, Rodgers was held out as a precaution.

Tight end Jimmy Graham appeared to jam one of his fingers on a pass from Deshone Kizer early in team periods on Sunday. He quickly ran into the Don Hutson Center and did not return.

Some good news on the injury front with running back Jamaal Williams returning to practice. Williams had been out since the first week due to a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Trevor Davis also returned to the field for the first time since the joint practices with Houston.

Malcolm Johnson and Fadol Brown also returned on Sunday.

FB Danny Vitale (calf), CB Kabian Ento (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (pectoral), FB Malcolm Johnson (groin), DB Ka’Dar Hollman (stinger) and CB Kevin King (hamstring), TE Jace Sternberger, S Josh Jones, LB Reggie Gilbert (knee) are among the key players still sidelined from previous practices.

LT David Bakhtiari missed practice on Sunday for personal reasons. Alex Light was working with the starters in Bakhtiari’s absence.

News & Notes: After practice head coach Matt LaFleur referred to Sunday’s performance by the offense as “sloppy” at times during Aaron Rodgers offense. The defense got the better of the offense during the no-huddle period with takeaways by Tramon Williams and Tony Brown.

Back-up quarterback Deshone Kizer was able to hit Marqez Valdes-Scantling for a long touchdown against Nydair Rhouse.

Jamaal Williams participated during the individual period on Sunday, but sat out 11-on-11 team work. That’s similar to how the Packers handled the return of Aaron Jones last week. Jones is now with the starters during team periods.

Trevor Davis and Darrius Shepherd took turns splitting reps during kick-off return in Davis’ first day back.

In a change of pace LaFleur and the coaching staff changed up practice slightly by starting with a competitive period on Sunday. LaFleur said was intended to help get the energy up early in practice.

They said it: Matt LaFleur on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ availability during the preseason: “He’s gotten a lot of great work in. You’d like to get him some game action, but again he’s a veteran guy that’s played a lot of football. 14 years in the league so there’s not a lot he hasn’t seen. It’s not overly concerning to me. Next guy’s gotta step up and step in. It doesn’t mean our standards change. It’s just next man up.”

Quarterback Tim Boyle on competition and extra reps in Rodgers’ absence: “Unfortunately we can’t have him out there, but selfishly we get more reps at quarterback. So we all kind of shifted up a whole other set today so Deshone and I kind of split ones. He got the majority of the ones, but it’s just nice to kind of have some consistency with the same group. It’s going well. Day in and day out, we’re always in there competing every single rep, so I’m just excited for the next two games.”

Running back Jamaal Williams on his return to practice after missing due to an injury: “I know a lot more than I did my rookie year. I can say it like that. I feel I don’t need as many reps as I did rookie year, but I would still like to take them just so I can keep polishing my technique and my skills. I’ve learned so much already that I already know what to do, but I’m still trying to be the best I can be for my teammates. So just polishing everything. Even when I’m not taking the practice drills or plays, I just go ahead and take those mental reps and take it from there and put it in my game.”