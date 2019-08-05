Packers Training Camp Report 8-5-19

Fight! Things got chippy on the first day of the Packers joint practice with the Houston Texans.

Injury Report: Cornerback Kevin King was out for the second straight day due to a hamstring issue. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice that he would have an update on Tuesday.

C Corey Linsley (biceps) and LB Curtis Bolton (groin) were new additions to the injured list on Monday. Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick took snaps at center with Linsley not in pads.

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness), T Jason Spriggs (trapezius), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf) also remain out.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga returned to practice on Monday after having a day off.

News & Notes: A scuffle started during a team period late in practice after rookie tight end Jace Sternberger was drilled by CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. Sternberger was taken into the Hutson Center to be looked at by trainers, but did return to practice.

First round pick Rashan Gary continues to have a solid camp. On Monday, he beat Texans G Zach Fulton with a bull rush, and knocked back starting tackle Matt Kalil during one-on-one drills against Houston’s offensive line.

Running back Tra Carson got some snaps with the first team on Monday in the continued absence of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

In the first head to head kicking competition of the season, Sam Ficken went 5-5 with a long of 51 yards. Mason Crosby missed one from 48 yards out, but rebounded with a 51 yader. Crosby was also handling the kick offs against the Texans return units.

They said it: Head coach Matt LaFleur on the fight during day one of the joint practices, “It’s an unfortunate deal, because I was pretty clear with our guys that we’re not doing that stuff. I can’t speak for them. I have no idea. I just know what I saw out there, during that particular play, that’s not what we want to be about.”

Texans defensive end and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt on the joint practices with the Packers, “I literally dreamt about this as a kid, so to be able to practice on these fields that I watched Brett Favre practice on, not going to be too many days like this in my career, so I’m very thankful and grateful that I got to have it.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams, “We’ve still got another one. We’ll have another day to hopefully be a little more cleaner out there as a team. I feel like you get the most out of it when you practice hard and you’re still taking care of one another, because then it turns into more of a game environment. Which is what you want, because you want guys competing, but as far as the safety you definitely want to limit the blows.”