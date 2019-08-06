Packers Training Camp Report 8-6-19

The Packers wrapped up their joint practices with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, and head coach Matt LaFleur wants to see more out of his offense after day two.

Injury Report: You can add three more names to the list of players that sat out practice on Tuesday. WR Trevor Davis (stinger) and RB Tra Carson (back spasms) sat out practice, and LB Preston Smith (back tightness) went through stretching before sitting out the rest of the day.

A day after being involved in a big hit, rookie tight end Jace Sternberger was out while being evaluated for a concussion.

C Corey Linsley (biceps) RB Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf), and LB Curtis Bolton (groin) also remain out.

News & Notes: Head coach Matt LaFleur voiced frustrations with the offense on Tuesday after they were unable to pick up a first down in the two minute drill period. LaFleur said he wants to see more urgency from the huddle to the line of scrimmage, and it’s not an issue with players not hustling during the play.

There was a brief scuffle on the defensive side of the field after Za’Darius Smith got into it with one of the Texans’ lineman. The scrum was quickly dispersed and the practice went on without any issues on Tuesday.

Danny Vitale took the first snaps in team periods with three of the top running backs on the sidelines due to injuries. Lucas Patrick was also getting work with the starters in the first team periods at center in place of Corey Linsley.

The Packers defense continued a strong training camp with Za’Darius Smith getting a sack on Deshaun Watson to end the two-minute drill period.

Matt LaFleur was asked if he would do another joint practice and responded “absolutely.” LaFleur would even consider doing joint practices twice during training camp in the future as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he hopes the Packers wait 14 years to have another joint practice.

The Packers waived/injured former second round pick T Jason Spriggs and claimed RB Keith Ford off waivers from the Colts.

They said it: Head coach Matt LaFleur on the performance of this offense in day two, “I don’t want to say frustrated. You’re going to have some good days, and some bad days. The only thing I want to stress to our guys, is that it takes no talent to give effort and to have a better sense of urgency. We’ve got to do a better job of that, and it starts with the coaching too.”

Aaron Rodgers on where the offense is at this stage of training camp, “Well I think before the Texans came we had some really good practices. We were very efficient. We ran the ball well. We were getting more into our miscellaneous plays and schemes. Felt good about the work we did, but again as the preseason is, it’s kind of a limited scheme and limited pressure.”