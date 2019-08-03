Packers Training Camp Report: Family Night 8-2-19

The Packers got their first taste of Lambeau Field this season as they practiced under the lights on Family Night.

Injury Report: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness), T Jason Spriggs (trapezius) K Mason Crosby (calf), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf) remained out.

Both S Mike Tyson (personal matter) and LB Curtis Bolton (illness) returned to practice on Friday.

News & Notes: Wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis both had solid nights at Lambeau. Kumerow made a nice 37-yard catch against Jaire Alexander early in the practice, and came back after a hand injury to make some nice grabs in 11-on-11 team periods.

Davis made a pair of big plays on Family Night. The first coming on a 70-yard touchdown from Manny Wilkins early in practice, and later the fourth year wide out got the better of DB Nydair Rouse with a grab along the sidelines later in team periods.

Bryan Bulaga was dressed on Friday night, but sat out all of the 11-on-11 team work. Due to the injury to Jason Spriggs, it was Alex Light who got reps with the ones during team periods in place of Bulaga.

Kicker Sam Ficken went 9-12 on the night, and capped off the practice by converting a 63-yard field goal.

The defense was able to get to back-up quarterback DeShone Kizer for a pair of interceptions. That includes a 30-yard pick-six by Tony Brown, and Chandon Sullivan interception off a tipped ball by Ka’Dar Hollman.