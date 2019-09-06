Packers vs. Bears update

The 199th meeting between these two longtime rivals started out with plenty of defense. Chicago forced three straight 3-and-outs against Green Bay’s offense and managed to take advantage of good field position for the first points of the game in the form of a field goal.

The Packers finally got rolling to start the 2nd quarter with a big play from Aaron Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scanting for 47 yards down field. The drive was capped off by a Rodgers to Jimmy Graham 10 yard TD pass culminating in a quick 4 play, 74 yard drive that took only 1:35 that gave Green Bay a 7-3 lead early in the 2nd quarter. The Packers did move the ball to midfield but they were out of FG range and neither team did much after that. Green Bay did have one hail mary as time expired but it fell incomplete and short of the end zone so it remained 7-3 at halftime.

We will have updates at www.wearegreenbay.com throughout the night.