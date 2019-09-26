Packers will not wear color rush against Eagles

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers celebrates after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 21-16. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Many on Twitter have been asking if the Green Bay Packers would be wearing color rush jerseys against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

And the answer is no, the Packers will not be wearing the inverted jerseys.

Packers will be in standard home unis. Color rush would be 4 different looks in 4 weeks. Marge and the girls need a bye week. https://t.co/ajq1HM29LA pic.twitter.com/uc3PPKLIL4 — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) September 25, 2019

According to John Kuhn, the Packers will be in standard home uniforms.

“Color rush would be 4 different looks in 4 weeks. Marge and the girls need a bye week.”

On Sunday, the Packers wore the blue and gold third jersey for the last time.

During Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers wore green and gold for the home game honoring Bart Starr.

For the season opener in Chicago, the Packers wore the standard away game uniforms of white jersey, yellow pants.

The Packers confirmed with Local 5 Thursday afternoon the team will, indeed, be wearing the standard uniforms.