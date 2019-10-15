Packers win ugly against Detroit, 23-22

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win for the Packers.

Detroit came out swinging on Monday Night Football. Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell called a flee flicker on the first play from scrimmage. Matthew Stafford connected with Kenny Golladay for a big 66 yard gain.

One of the big storylines of the night will have to be the red zone, and Green Bay’s defense. On that first drive they were able to hold Detroit to a field goal, and allowed just one touchdown on the night.

The Lions went into the red zone three times on Monday, but only mustered a fourth down on yard score by Kerryon Johnson.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: The Detroit Lions celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Green Bay fell behind 13-0 early in the second quarter after Matt Prater’s second field goal of the night. The Packers offense finally got going with the help of Jamaal Williams.

Last week Williams watched from the sidelines while he was in the concussion protocol. On Monday night he racked up 104 yards rushing, 32 yards receiving, and a touchdown reception to pull Green Bay within six of Detroit.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Packers had their fare share of miscues against the Lions. Running back Aaron Jones lost a fumble, and dropped a would be touchdown in the first half. Darrius Shepherd muffed a punt, and a drop by the rookie resulted in an interception by Justin Coleman.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass intended for Darrius Shepherd #10 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Each time the Packers defense was there to limit the damage.

Preston Smith racked up another 1.5 sacks, bringing his season total to seven. Za’Darius Smith isn’t far behind with six after adding a sack in the first half.

All three sacks ended Detroit drives as Green Bay forced the Lions to settle for field goals. Prater was a perfect 5-5 on the night, but it would take more than field goals to beat the Packers on Monday night.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a sack during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There will undoubtedly be a lot of debate about a couple penalties called on the Lions late. Both of them for hands to the face that came on third down to extend drives.

The first helped set up a 35-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard. The second allowed the Packers to run down the clock, and Mason Crosby to kick a 23-yard field goal as the clock expired.

In the end it would be the fifteenth fourth quarter comeback of Aaron Rodgers career, and help Green Bay take over the top spot in the NFC North.