Packers wrap up preseason with win over Kansas City

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Jace Sternberger #87 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Packers are moving on to the regular season.

On Thursday night Green Bay wrapped up their preseason schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs with many key contributors watching from the sidelines. A total of 36 players, 18 on each side of the ball, sitting out the preseason finale.

It was no surprise that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will head into the regular season without taking a snap in the preseason. That allowed more time for Tim Boyle and DeShone Kizer to make their case to be Rodgers backup.

For the second straight game it was Boyle that got the start under center. The second year quarterback out of Eastern Kentucky wrapped up his preseason by completing half of his six pass attempts for 18 yards with a touchdown.

Kizer got the most time on the field Thursday night. Taking over for Boyle in the second quarter, and playing through the third. Kizer finished with 77 yards on eight of 15 passing. He had a touchdown pass in the first half to Evan Baylis from a yard out, but threw his second interception of the preseason.

After the game head coach Matt LaFleur was asked who would be his back-up quarterback come week one, and said he would have to look at the film before making a decision.

There are also plenty of decisions to be made all over the field.

A big one will be at inside linebacker. On Thursday night James Crawford joined Oren Burks (pectoral) and Curtis Bolton (knee) as one of the inside backers that are currently injured.

Seventh round pick Ty Summers made the biggest play of his preseason against the Chiefs on Thursday. Pressure by Markus Jones sent a Kyle Shurmer pass up into the air and Summers came down with the interception. Seventy four yards later the rookie out of TCU was in the end zone to give Green Bay a lead in the second quarter.

Summers wasn’t the only Packers rookie to score their first touchdown. Tight end Jace Sternberger hauled in Boyle’s touchdown pass, and running back Dexter Williams capped off Green Bay’s 27-20 victory with a three yard score in the fourth quarter.

One battle that seemingly didn’t get cleared up is at wide receiver. J’Mon Moore and Darrius Shepherd both registered just one catch. Meanwhile Allen Lazard sat out the finale.

If special teams will be a deciding factor it was Shepherd that got his chance to shine. Even with Trevor Davis dressed and ready to play Shepherd returned all the kicks, but lost a fumble in the second half.

Another big decision for the Packers over the weekend will be who kicks off the season, literally. Neither Mason Crosby or Sam Ficken got a chance to try a field goal on Thursday night, but both got a pair of extra points. Crosby had the lone miss between the two.

Just like many of the players that took the field in the preseason finale they will have to wait for the final roster cuts.

The clock is ticking to find out who will be on the final 53 man roster.