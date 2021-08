OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted their first ever golf outing Monday.

It was held at the Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc. Highlighted by Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, and other celebrities, it was NBA Champion Pat Connaughton stealing the show and winning the outing.

Connaughton’s group won an all-expense paid trip to golf in Las Vegas.

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1951 and has been around longer than the Pro Football Hall of Fame.