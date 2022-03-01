OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Oshkosh announced the hiring of Peter Jennings as the Titans’ new head football coach on Tuesday.

Jennings becomes the 23rd head coach in the 126-year history of the UW-Oshkosh football program. Coming from UW-Whitewater, where he was the Warhawks offensive coordinator from 2018-2021, Jennings was a part of leading the school to a 39-4 record and three WIAC Championships.

Jennings will take over for former Titans’ head coach Pat Cerroni – who led the program for 15 seasons. Cerroni announced his retirement in November and compiled a program-best 109-45 record with four WIAC championships during his tenure at the university.

“It is with great humility and unabashed excitement that I accept the offer to become the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh,” Jennings said. “Throughout my athletic career, as a player and a coach, I have had great teammates, great players, great coaches, great administrators, and unwavering support from my family.”

UW-Oshkosh Director of Athletics Darryl Sims said in Tuesday’s press conference that there were more than 70 applicants for the job, but ultimately felt as though Jennings was the best possible fit moving forward for the school’s football program.

“Peter has a great vision for Titan football”, Sims said. “He has an innovative mind and has demonstrated the ability to work well with student-athletes and make them better both in the classroom and on the football field. Peter’s enthusiasm is contagious and resonates well with players and coaches through his interactions. He also understands the makeup of our conference and knows what it takes to be successful in our league and at the national level.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, Jennings said he expects to be calling the plays for the Titans in 2022 and doesn’t expect any other coaching changes to the staff.

Jennings and the Titans are scheduled the open the 2022 season at home against East Texas Baptist University on September 10 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.