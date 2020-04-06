PGA releases new golf calendar, Ryder Cup remains as scheduled

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 01: United States Captain Steve Stricker (L) and European Captain Padraig Harrington speak during a press conference for the Ryder Cup 2020 Year to Go media event at Whistling Straits Golf Course on October 1, 2019 in Kohler, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images,)

The PGA of America released a new golf calendar on Monday with new dates for some of their biggest tournaments. One thing that’s not changing is the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for September 22th to 27th at Whistling Straits in Kohler.

A few weeks back a report out of the United Kingdom by The Telegraph said the Ryder Cup was expected to be postponed until 2021. The PGA responded via Twitter later that day the report was inaccurate.

In a statement released by the PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said, “we will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials, but are hopeful that it will be safe and responsible to conduct the PGA Championship in August and the Ryder Cup as planned from September 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin with our NBC Sports Partners. With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honor for all of us at the PGA of America to hopefully help turn a page in August with the PGA Championship and September with the Ryder Cup.”

Other key dates in the golf world will be the previously mentioned PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and the Masters.

Augusta National will be the site of the final major of the year, instead of the first, according to the revised golf events calendar. The Masters this year is now scheduled to be played November 9-15.

The PGA Championship, which was moved in recent years to May, has been rescheduled for August 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, has been rescheduled for September 14-20.

Across the pond, The Open will not be held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, The Championship will be played at Royal St. George’s, who was supposed to host this year’s event.