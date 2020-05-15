Phoenix alum LeClaire eyes new challenge, coaching at SNC

(WFRV) – Allie Leclaire has seen plenty of success on the hardwood. From winning state titles in high school to helping Green Bay reach the big dance in college. Now after two stints playing professionally oversees and a title with the Wisconsin GLO, LeClaire is eyeing a new challenge.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to go back overseas. Kept thinking about it and I wanted to give it one more try. So, I signed a three month contract, played in Slovakia for three months. They extended my contract, but I kind of decided I wanted to stay home. Kind of figure out what I wanted to do career-wise, and get into the coaching world a little bit,” said Allie Leclaire.

There have been plenty of former Phoenix basketball stars that moved on to coaching. That includes St. Norbert head basketball coach Amanda Leonhard-Perry. The former Green Bay player turned assistant coach took the head coaching job with the Green Knights. last year. Now LeClaire’s former coach is her boss after she was hired as an assistant coach at St. Norbert.

“You know being able to bounce ideas off eachother. Knowing her coaching style, obviously, and her knowing me I think we’ll make a great team. I think all three of us working together, I think it could be a special year,” said LeClaire.

Other Green Bay alums have seen plenty of success as a coach. Locally that list includes Bay Port’s Kati Coleman, Hortonville’s Celeste Ratka, and Notre Dame’s Sarah Rohde. The latter even coached LaClaire in high school as the Tritons claimed back to back state titles between 2013-14.

“Kudos to coach Borseth. I think playing under him, a lot of players see the coaching style he has and when they’re done, they kind of want to give back and help other girls along the way. I loved high school and playing for coach Sarah. Obviously would love to coach one day under her too, but I think with Amanda we have a really good relationship. I’ve learned a lot from her the last few years at Green Bay,” said LeClaire.

LeClaire hasn’t completely closed the book on taking the floor as a player. With the GLO in a holding pattern due to the pandemic, LeClaire could still step on the hardwood at some point in Oshkosh.

“I think they’re trying to get a few games in there at the end of the summer. I fthat’s the case, hopefully the schedule allows me to hop in a game or two. Obviously right now it’s hard to tell what’s all going to be happening,” said LeClaire.

Only time will tell if LeClaire will have the same success as her predecessors on the bench. One thing is for sure, she will remain a fixture on the hardwood at home, in Northeast Wisconsin one way or another.