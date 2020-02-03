Phoenix earn biggest win of season against Horizon League leader

The Green Bay Phoenix earned their biggest win of the season. Knocking off Horizon League leader Wright State in what might be their biggest victory of the season.

Green Bay’s back court proved to be the difference, especially Kam Hankerson and Amari Davis. The duo both finished with more than twenty points against Wright State on Sunday afternoon.

Entering the game Green Bay sat in a five-way tie for third place in the conference standings. A loss would have dropped them to near the bottom of the Horizon League.

The Phoenix also head on the road for a five game trip on a winning note instead of a two game losing streak.