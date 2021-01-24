Phoenix men complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix got back on track this weekend with a sweep of Horizon League newcomer Purdue Fort Wayne at the Kress Center.

Amari Davis posted 18 points in the 87-72 victory, and Green Bay Southwest grad Lucas Stieber added a career high 14 points as well. The biggest contribution for the Phoenix in game two of the weekend set came off the bench, though.

Josh Jefferson scored 21 points in just 27 minutes on the floor, and Japannah Kellogg III tallied 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field.

Next weekend the Phoenix hit the road to take on Horizon League leader Cleveland State for a two game set.