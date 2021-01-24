Phoenix men complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix got back on track this weekend with a sweep of Horizon League newcomer Purdue Fort Wayne at the Kress Center.

Amari Davis posted 18 points in the 87-72 victory, and Green Bay Southwest grad Lucas Stieber added a career high 14 points as well. The biggest contribution for the Phoenix in game two of the weekend set came off the bench, though.

Josh Jefferson scored 21 points in just 27 minutes on the floor, and Japannah Kellogg III tallied 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field.

Next weekend the Phoenix hit the road to take on Horizon League leader Cleveland State for a two game set.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter