Phoenix men fall in Horizon League semifinals

The Green Bay men came up a game short of returning to the Horizon League title game for the first time since 2015. That’s after the Phoenix fell to Northern Kentucky in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Monday.

The Phoenix started the game red hot. Jumping out to an early 11-2 lead, and holding a 23-17 lead at the under eight media timeout. Outside shooting was the problem for Green Bay in the first half, though. They shot just ten percent from behind the three point line in the first twenty minutes and went into the break leading by just one, 30-29.

Amari Davis made Green Bay history in the second half. Passing Phoenix legend Tony Bennett for the most points by a freshman in program history with 518. All while not hitting a three pointer all season.

Davis’ jump shot with just under five minutes left in the game pulled Green Bay within two, but a 11-4 run by Northern Kentucky proved to be the finishing blow.

JayQuan McCloud led the way for the Phoenix with 16 points on the night as three other players finished in double figures. The Norse were able to limit guard Kam Hankerson though, holding the senior to just seven points on the night.

The Phoenix now wait to find out if they will play in a postseason tournament like the CIT or CBI this season. A decision about a postseason tournament has not been made, according to the athletic department’s website.

Last year the Phoenix made it all the way to the CIT championship game before falling to Marshall.