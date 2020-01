By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football WriterSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — No tight end in NFL history has been as productive as George Kittle at catching the ball over the first three years of a career.

A player that skilled as a receiver might be expected to ask, or even demand, for the ball to come his way plenty of times on offense. But instead of spending his time telling his coaches on the San Francisco 49ers or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo how open he is, Kittle has other play-calling requests instead.