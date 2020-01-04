Phoenix roll in conference home opener against UIC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Courtesy: GreenBayPhoenix.com) — Opening its five-game homestand with a “one game at a time” mentality, Green Bay came up on the winning side in its first game, downing UIC at the Resch Center 85-71 to win its second straight Horizon League contest. The Phoenix (7-9, 2-1 HL) shot 56 percent in the second half and had five players reach double-figures, defeating the Flames (6-10, 1-2 HL) for the fourth-straight time in the series.

Identical to its start of the impressive win at Northern Kentucky, GB jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, and once again never looked back. GB led for the entire second half and grew its lead to double-digits late in the ballgame to pull away from the Flames in its only its second game at the Resch this season. GB went 23-for-26 at the free throw line, including a 21-for-24 mark in the second half alone.

Picking up its fourth win in five games, GB was led by freshman Amari Davis with 21 points, his third 20-plus point performance of the season. Cody Schwartz and JayQuan McCloud each added 13 points, with PJ Pipes scoring 12 and Kameron Hankerson getting 11. Hunter Crist played strong minutes off the bench, scoring six points and playing stout on the ball defense.

Despite UIC shooting a better percentage and getting 42 points in the paint, GB made up for it at the free throw line and got 23 points from its bench. UIC shot just 6-for-21 from deep and only 9-for-18 from the line.

Neither team scored on more than two consecutive possessions in the second half, but the Phoenix used 52 points and 21 made free throws to earn the home win.

The game raised over $3,700 dollars towards cancer awareness, with the Phoenix wearing black jerseys and fundraising money throughout the night.

GB will be right back on the Resch Center floor on Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. tip against IUPUI. The Phoenix is 0-4 against the Jaguars since they joined the Horizon League in 2017-18. IUPUI is 4-11 and 0-3 in the Horizon League, following its four-point loss at Milwaukee on Friday night.