Phoenix set to tip-off Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

(WFRV) – This week the college basketball season tips off. For the Green Bay Phoenix it’s the beginning of a new era as Will Ryan commands the sidelines for the first time against Minnesota on Wednesday night.

It’s not the first head coaching job for Ryan, but it will be his first action as a division one head coach when the Phoenix take on the Gophers. While it’s a higher level of competition, the feelings before the first game are the same at the NCAA’s highest level.

“I’m having really similar feelings, you know, where you’re really kind of anxious and awaiting the game. I think once we step on the floor it will be kind of natural. Then you make adjustments, whether we win or lose. The season is a journey and I can’t wait to get it started,” said Will Ryan.

Ryan is quite familiar with The Barn, also known as Williams Arena, from his time as an assistant at Wisconsin under his father, Bo Ryan. The younger Ryan will also take a page of out of his dad’s pregame routine by doing the trust fall, a drill where practice sliding off the raised floor during shoot around.

The Phoenix are set to open the season at Minnesota on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. central. Green Bay then travels to face Wisconsin on December 1st, and hosts Eastern Illinois in their only home non-conference game on December 5th. They will also make a trips to take on Marquette, and Northern Iowa before opening the conference slate with a home double-header against Milwaukee,.