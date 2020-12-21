Phoenix swept by Milwaukee in Horizon League opening series

(WFRV) – The wait for Green Bay’s first win of the Will Ryan era continues for another week. That’s after the Phoenix dropped a pair against in-state rival Milwaukee over the weekend.

Green Bay kept pace with Milwaukee in the first half, and held a five point lead at one point in the first twenty minutes. Ultimately the Phoenix and Panthers went into the locker room tied at 34.

It was a stretch late in the second half that ultimately decided the game. Milwaukee was able to put together a 13-1 run and built a 14 point lead that Green Bay was unable to overcome.

The Phoenix did battle back down the stretch, but the deficit proved to be too much as Milwaukee put the game away by making seven out of eight free throws. Thus securing a 74-62 win to sweep the weekend series at the Kress Center.

Amari Davis led Green Bay with 21 points on Sunday, and had a solid weekend from behind the arc. Green Bay’s star did not make a three pointer in 2019-20, but added that to his game over the offseason. Davis shot 7-9 from deep over the weekend against Milwaukee.

If there’s one thing head coach Will Ryan is looking for right now is consistency, especially when it comes to energy. The Phoenix have put together good stretches of basketball this season, but have yet to make it last for 40 minutes. That’s key for a Green Bay squad looking for win number one.

“We need to, get back to basics. It’ll be a good week of just getting back to defensive principles. We got to continue to teach. That’s what I said to our guys, you know, we’re passionate about the game and we can’t want it more than them. I just told them to bring an open mind and positive attitude. We’ll get after it next week, in a couple days, probably give them a day off. Just try to continue to learn,” said Will Ryan.

The Phoenix now hit the road for a two game set against Horizon League favorite Wright State next weekend.