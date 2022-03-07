INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – The Green Bay women’s basketball team was two wins away from returning to the NCAA tournament but ran into a tough Cleveland State team in the Horizon League semifinals and picked an inconvenient time to have one of their worst shooting performances in recent memory.

The Phoenix never really got anything going offensively, finishing 17-of-58 (29.3%) from the field, and just 4-of-33 (12.1%) from 3 pt. range in a 69-42 loss at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Cleveland State was on fire from start to finish and ended the day shooting 48.1% from the floor and 50.0% from three-point range. They led 17-7 after the first quarter and built a 26-9 advantage before Green Bay went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 26-17.

CSU would lead 32-19 and the closest Green Bay would come was within 11 points in the 2nd half.

Sydney Levy led the Phoenix with eight points while Cassie Schiltz and Maddy Schreiber chipped in with seven apiece.

The Phoenix finished the season with a 19-7 record and will have to wait to find out if they are invited to the N.I.T or any other post-season tournaments.