Photos and videos: Nearly 25,000 Bucks fans pack Milwaukee’s Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks brought in a third TV outside of the Fiserv Forum at the Deer District as fans cheered on the team in the Eastern Conference Finals for game one.

During the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, there were around 15,000 fans outside of the Fiserv Forum but with the hype and anticipation heading into the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks expected nearly 25,000 fans at the Deer District thanks to the third TV being brought in.

You could feel the buzz in Milwaukee even two and a half hours before the first tip at 7:30 p.m. Heading into the pre-game, tip-off, and first minutes of game one the fans filled the Deer District.

See the transformation from an empty Deer District to nearly 25,000 fans outside of the Fiserv Forum cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks as they start the series in hopes to punch their ticket into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Four hours away from tip-off at 3:30 p.m. (CT).

One hour away from tip-off at 6:30 p.m. (CT).

The first half of game one of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and Hawks.

Second half of the Bucks game with a beautiful Milwaukee city line at night.

The beautiful Milwaukee city line at night with close to 25,000 fans cheering on playoff basketball, you couldn’t ask for a better picture.

Although the Bucks fell to the Hawks 116-113, the crowd inside and outside the Fiserv was rocking. Milwaukee will host the Hawks for game two on Friday as they look to bounce back.