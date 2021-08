Milwaukee Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez watches his three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs.

The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remained 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.