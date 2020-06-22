Players reject MLB’s latest offer, up to Manfred to set season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich runs onto the field for the start of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(WFRV) – The Major League Baseball Players Union voted down the final proposal from the league to start the season on Monday.

According to reports the vote was 33-5 to pass on the league’s offer of a 60-game season at the full pro-rated salaries. Friday the league refused to counter the latest offer by the MLBPA for a 70-game season with the full pro-rated salaries.

Thus resulting in the players union holding their vote on Monday afternoon.

After the vote, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Commissioner Rob Manfred will order a 60-game season starting on July 29th. No official announcement from Major League Baseball has been made, though.

The league and the union will now work together to establish health and safety protocols for baseball to begin amid the pandemic.

