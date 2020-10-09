(WFRV) – The pandemic altered many sports from the preps to the pros, and even at the youth level. That includes Green Bay youth baseball teams. Despite an unprecedented summer, playing the game and finishing the season provided a sense of normalcy for players, coaches, and parents.
- Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season
- Howards Grove sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims first NEC boys soccer title
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Door County theater alum part of ambitious ‘Sweet Land’
- Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely
- Door County Medical Center officials say they’re equipped to handle Covid-19 spike