GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has cancelled its game against George Mason after positive Covid-19 tests were found within the Badgers program, according to a press release from the university.

The game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night at the Kohl Center against George Mason.

The next game for the Badgers is Dec 29 against Illinois State in the Kohl Center.