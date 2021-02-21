Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, right, battles for the ball against Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, left, and center Ryan Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 13 and No. 21 Wisconsin shut down lowly Northwestern for a 68-51 victory.

Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison added 12 points apiece, helping Wisconsin bounce back from consecutive losses to No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Iowa.

The balanced Badgers improved to 10-1 when they have at least four players score in double figures.

Northwestern lost its 13th straight game. Boo Buie scored 19 points, but he was the only player in double figures for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship

Notre Dame, Mishicot, and Howards Grove girls moving on to state

Kaukauna wrestling looks to cap off season with state team title

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon holds court, FVA road teams advance in regionals

Kimberly, Notre Dame, Freedom girls advance to sectional finals