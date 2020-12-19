Potter leads No. 12 Wisconsin past No. 23 Louisville 85-48

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisville’s Samuell Williamson (10) shoots over Wisconsin’s Micah Potter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead No. 12 Wisconsin to an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville on Saturday in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones.

The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11