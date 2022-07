LOS ANGELES, Ca (WFRV) – In 2020, he was the Wisconsin Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. In 2022, he was the ACC player of the year. Now, Preble baseball alum and Clemson standout Max Wagner is the 42nd pick of the 2022 MLB draft after being selected by the Baltimore Orioles.

Wagner hit .369 in 2022 with a .852 slugging percentage, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs for Clemson. He tied Clemson’s single-season home run record this year.