(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s 2020 Gatorade baseball player of the year Max Wagner has had an eye-popping sophomore season with Clemson.

In 48 games played, the Preble graduate has posted a .390/.517/890 slash line with 22 home runs and 63 runs batted in. Wagner is just five home runs away from tying Clemson’s single season home run record that was set in 2002.

Hear from Wagner in a one-on-one interview with Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan about his sophomore season.