Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

(WFRV) – Max Wagner already lost one season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It kind of sucks not playing my senior year because that’s something I’ve always been looking forward too,” said Max Wagner.

When one door closes though, another opens.

For Wagner that door was the gates to Capital Credit Union Park, and a chance to play with the Green Bay Booyah.

“I was coaching a 10U team at ISA, just during the weekend John Fanta [General Manger] of the Booyah called me up and said one of their infielders went down, and they’re looking to add a player. He asked me to join the team, and I’ve always dreamt of playing for the Bullfrogs,and now they’re the Booyah. So, it was pretty much a yes for me,” said Wagner.

Originally Wagner signed a ten day contract with the Booyah. The Gatorade Player of the Year took advantage of the opportunity. Earning a spot on the roster for the remainder of the season as he prepares for his first year of college ball at Clemson.

“Every player has to get better at some aspect of their game and for me it’s pretty much everywhere. I can be better in every situation. So, just overall being ready for that next stage,” said Wagner.

While Wager works on his game, he also gets a final chance to play in front of his friends and family before making that move to South Carolina. A trip that Wagner thought he would have made earlier this summer, but has also been put on hold because of the pandemic.

“Just means I get to play in front of my family and friends one more time without having them travel all over the country, and have some familiar faces out in the crowd to watch me play one more time,” said Wagner.