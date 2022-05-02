CLEMSON, S.C. (WFRV) – Max Wagner is having a red-hot sophomore season. The former Preble baseball player and current Clemson infielder was named ACC Player-of-the-Week for the second straight week.

He was also one of 13 national players of the week by Collegiate Baseball. The last time a Clemson Tiger won back to back ACC honors was in 2012.

Wagner went 13-20 (.650) with four home runs, two doubles, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs.

On the season, he’s hitting .403 with 21 home runs, one triple, 14 doubles, 61 RBIs, 53 runs, a .520 on-base percentage and one steal in 45 games, starting 41 of them.

He is also leading the nation in slugging percentage with .916.