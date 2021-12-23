Prince Fielder to be inducted into the Brewers ‘Walk of Fame’ in 2022

Milwaukee Brewers’ Prince Fielder (28) reacts at home with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Sunday, Sept. 6, 2009, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday that first baseman Prince Fielder will be inducted into the Brewers Walk of Fame in 2022.

The Brewers’ Walk of Fame is a group of some of the greatest players in Milwaukee baseball history. Fielder is the 21st player to receive the honor. During his time with the Brewers from 2005 to 2011, Fielder had a batting average of .282, 230 home runs, and 656 RBI.

Over the seven years that Fielder spent with Milwaukee, he appeared in three All-Star Games, won two Silver-Slugger awards, and placed top-5 in the MVP award three times. Fielder also led the entire National League in home runs during the 2007 season when he hit 50 and led the entire league in RBI during the 2009 season with 141.

Fielder is the first Brewers player to receive this honor since Geoff Jenkins did in 2018. The Walk of Fame was established in 2001 and members of the Walk of Fame are elected by Wisconsin media members and Brewers executives.

The Brewers also announced that outfielder Ryan Braun and catcher Jonathan Lucroy will join the Wall of Honor, a distinction awarded to players, coaches and executives who meet a set of criteria based on service to the organization and career accomplishments. Braun and Lucroy will join the permanent exhibit with a bronze plaque affixed to the exterior of the ballpark commemorating their contributions.

Fielder, Braun, and Lucroy will be honored during the 2022 season. Details of the ceremonies will be announced at a later date.