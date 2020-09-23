Pro Football Hall of Famer Gayle Sayers dies at 77

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 31: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Gale Sayers is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears great was the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

(WFRV) – Few football players have made a greater impact on the game in such short time, but Gayle Sayers was truly a special talent. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed that he died Wednesday morning at the age of 77.

“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers,” Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. “He was the very essence of a team player – quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block.”

Sayers totaled 9,435 total yards overall, with 4,956 rushing yards in 68 games over 7 years. The former Bears running back and kick returner was a five-time All-Pro and was named a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1977.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 13:Sportsman Gale Sayers arrives at the Annual Harold Pump Foundation Gala Honoring Magic Johnson And Bill Russell at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on August 13, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 20: Hall of Fame Chicago Bears Dick Butkus (L) and Gale Sayers share a laugh on the sidelines before a game between the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Steelers 17-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In his rookie season, Sayers was drafted by Chicago Bears with the 4th overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft, and the 5th selection in the AFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sayers decided to play for George Halas and the Bears and in his rookie year, he scored an NFL-record 22 touchdowns. He gained 2,272 all-purpose yards which was a record for an NFL rookie. In 1966, Sayers earned his 1st rushing title while leading the league in with 1,231 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry with eight touchdowns.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added:

“The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers. Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game’s most exciting players.

Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

We will also forever remember Gale for his inspiration and kindness. Gale’s quiet unassuming demeanor belied his determination, competitiveness and compassion.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Ardie, and their family. Our thoughts are with his teammates, the Bears organization, the many fans who remember him as a football player and the many more people who were touched by Gale’s spirit and generosity.”

Sayers by the numbers:

Rushing yards‎: ‎4,956

Rushing TD’s‎: ‎39

Yards per carry‎: ‎5.0

Receiving yards: 1,307

Receiving TD’s: 9

Return yards‎: ‎3,172

Return touchdowns: 8

4× Pro Bowl (1965–1967, 1969)

5× First-team All-Pro (1965–1969)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1969)

NFL Rookie of the Year (1965)

2× NFL rushing yards leader (1966, 1969)

NFL 1960s All-Decade Team

NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team

NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

