(WFRV) – It’s a week that Pulaski grad Kendall Karcz has been looking forward to for awhile – the NFL Draft.

After having an All-American career at St. Norbert, the defensive back is hopeful for an opportunity this upcoming weekend in the NFL draft.

“I’m feeling good. It’s been a grind, obviously, but I wouldn’t want to change even a little bit of it. Hopefully just towards the end of this week or early next week, I get a call about a rookie minicamp. That’s the goal and I just want to takeoff from there”, Karcz said.

While Karcz has been training and playing his whole life for a chance at the highest stage of the game, he knows that it’s totally out of his hands. He’s trying his best to cope the emotions that come with this experience.

“One thing that I’ve learned is just to control the controllable. Be ready when you get a chance or if you get a chance – do everything that you can do on your end to stay ready”, Karcz told Local 5.

Karcz was invited to attend the Green Bay Packers’ Pro Day earlier this month to show off his skills and get a taste of what being a professional football player may look like.

“If I had to pick one word – I would describe it as surreal. It was a dream come true. If you would’ve told me two years ago that I would’ve been there, I would’ve told you that you’re lying. It was a great experience and they made a day out of it”, Karcz said. “The fact that I was there in an NFL team’s facility and in their locker rooms. – it makes it seem that much closer.”

Throughout this whole process, Karcz is just looking for an opportunity and do the best he can to prove everyone that he belongs at the next level of football.

“That’s all I want – is one chance and one opportunity. I’ve been here getting ready, not only for the last three or four months but, the last four or five years of my life. I’ve just been preparing for this”, Karcz expressed. “I just want to get my foot in the door and show what I can do.”