Purple Aces 17 and under junior national team happy to be playing together

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – As the pandemic has ebbed and flowed, sports has been the one area that most athletes have been able to escape to. It’s been a place where they can come together and find some semblance of normalcy. For the Purple Aces 17 and under junior national team, it’s been a year of growth.

“It’s been great to be able to play with these girls this year,” Kyla Henricks, a sophomore at Bay Port said. “I’ve been playing on the Purple Aces team for a couple years now and it’s pushed me to be a better player.”

Her coach couldn’t agree more.

“I’ve been blessed to be the coach of these young ladies this year,” Lavesa Glover said. “They taught me sisterhood, and believing in yourself. They can be proud of that in a year that was really hard for everyone.”

As pandemic restrictions slowly melt away, athletes all across the state are just happy to be playing with their teammates, in what feels like a normal world.